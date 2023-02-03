BlackRock Updates Holdings in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 343.39MM shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 350.40MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.13% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is $55.79. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.13% from its latest reported closing price of $49.32.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is $55,626MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual EPS is $3.62, an increase of 30.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSCO is 0.7222%, an increase of 3.6961%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 3,287,782K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111,229,987 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,751,382 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,872,161 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,944,670 shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75,986,737 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,607,001 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 69,908,188 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,139,661 shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 66,718,699 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,923,376 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Declares $0.38 Dividend

Cisco Systems said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $49.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.