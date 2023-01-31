BlackRock Updates Holdings in Centene (CNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.67MM shares of Centene Corp (CNC). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 41.16MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.48% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is $101.21. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.48% from its latest reported closing price of $74.70.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is $145,909MM, an increase of 9.45%. The projected annual EPS is $6.41, an increase of 84.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNC is 0.4581%, a decrease of 2.9754%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 615,057K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 48,666,122 shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,534,346 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,270,675 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,414,985 shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 22,857,498 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,113,319 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 20,689,916 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,944,019 shares, representing a decrease of 44.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,120,729 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,905,412 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

