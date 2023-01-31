BlackRock Updates Holdings in Caterpillar (CAT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.46MM shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 36.50MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is $242.19. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of $261.50.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is $62,487MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual EPS is $15.19, an increase of 9.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CAT is 0.3835%, a decrease of 1.7240%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 407,513K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 29,057,808 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,120,533 shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 3.93% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,761,276 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,750,987 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,705,994 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,967,160 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,805,598 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,020,681 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,889,664 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Caterpillar Background Information

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

