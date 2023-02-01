BlackRock Updates Holdings in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Carter Bank & Trust (Martinsville VA) (CARE). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter Bank & Trust is $19.64. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of $16.62.

The projected annual revenue for Carter Bank & Trust is $190MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual EPS is $2.42, an increase of 18.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter Bank & Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CARE is 0.1018%, an increase of 23.6829%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 10,731K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,423,005 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470,801 shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 25.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 688,089 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 546,694 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608,714 shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 422,430 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421,501 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 388,170 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405,938 shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Carter Bankshares Background Information

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

