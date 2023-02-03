BlackRock Updates Holdings in Cano Health (CANO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.03MM shares of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 12.84MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.31% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health is $4.26. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 211.31% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health is $3,321MM, an increase of 30.19%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CANO is 0.1502%, an increase of 30.4380%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 179,924K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,886,491 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,160,541 shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 100.59% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 10,825,000 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 9,398,975 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,557,724 shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 104.16% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 8,600,000 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400,000 shares, representing an increase of 37.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 86.13% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 7,052,969 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

