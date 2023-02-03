BlackRock Updates Holdings in Cannae Holdings (CNNE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.39MM shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.73MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.00% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 42.00% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14.

The projected annual revenue for Cannae Holdings is $687MM, a decrease of 0.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNNE is 0.3189%, an increase of 16.8837%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 77,457K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 6,229,920 shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,692,904 shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 5,709,597 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591,844 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 3,769,934 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882,031 shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 22.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,228,623 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271,938 shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 2,028,610 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931,456 shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

