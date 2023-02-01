BlackRock Updates Holdings in Business First Bancshares (BFST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.23MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Business First Bancshares is $28.15. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of $20.74.

The projected annual revenue for Business First Bancshares is $272MM, an increase of 24.60%. The projected annual EPS is $2.75, an increase of 17.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business First Bancshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFST is 0.0920%, an increase of 5.2456%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 9,313K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 635,888 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656,435 shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622,921 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 434,532 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457,857 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 420,105 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450,011 shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 2.05% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 379,031 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382,060 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFST by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Business First Bancshares Declares $0.12 Dividend

Business First Bancshares said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $20.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Business First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.