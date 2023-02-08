BlackRock Updates Holdings in Box (BOX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.97MM shares of Box Inc (BOX). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 13.57MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Box is $34.40. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58.

The projected annual revenue for Box is $1,000MM, an increase of 3.33%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Box. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BOX is 0.2770%, a decrease of 1.9377%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 144,047K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,634,858 shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,496,803 shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,084,539 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008,159 shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 3.06% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,738,306 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443,714 shares, representing a decrease of 45.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 17.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,474,837 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439,503 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,133,894 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890,365 shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Box is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.