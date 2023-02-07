BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.13% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is $2,367.86. The forecasts range from a low of $1,929.10 to a high of $2,940.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2,469.95.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is $19,506MM, an increase of 21.75%. The projected annual EPS is $125.23, an increase of 107.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKNG is 0.5574%, an increase of 1.2626%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 41,401K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,782,493 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837,255 shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,282,961 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336,204 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,184,259 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196,360 shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 900,160 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899,198 shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 867,772 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929,957 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Booking Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

