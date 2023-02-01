BlackRock Updates Holdings in Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benefitfocus is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $10.50.

The projected annual revenue for Benefitfocus is $262MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benefitfocus. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BNFT is 0.2135%, an increase of 10.2404%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 31,871K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Indaba Capital Management holds 3,963,694 shares

Archon Capital Management holds 3,273,141 shares

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 3,096,010 shares

Lynrock Lake holds 1,799,795 shares

Siris Capital Group holds 1,483,047 shares

Benefitfocus Background Information

Benefitfocus unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. The Company's powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. The Company's mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

