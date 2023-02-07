BlackRock Updates Holdings in Barclays Bank (BCS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,383.73MM shares of Barclays Bank Plc (BCS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1,401.75MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.59% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barclays Bank is $12.39. The forecasts range from a low of $8.01 to a high of $17.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.59% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays Bank is $26,523MM, an increase of 12.27%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, an increase of 6.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays Bank. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BCS is 0.3160%, a decrease of 5.3861%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.32% to 1,903,279K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 449,876,008 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 215,264,110 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230,867 shares, representing an increase of 99.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 956.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 120,266,963 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691,250 shares, representing an increase of 99.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 970.09% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 93,022,887 shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,919,787 shares, representing a decrease of 18.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 13.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 88,201,480 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,449,523 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Barclays Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services.

