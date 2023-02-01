BlackRock Updates Holdings in AutoNation (AN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.37MM shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.97% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AutoNation is $149.49. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.97% from its latest reported closing price of $126.72.

The projected annual revenue for AutoNation is $27,048MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual EPS is $20.78, a decrease of 15.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoNation. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AN is 0.1997%, a decrease of 6.5758%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 43,773K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,594,336 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247,726 shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 19.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,339,101 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376,392 shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,279,944 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319,505 shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,137,051 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177,587 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,128,817 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022,889 shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Autonation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

