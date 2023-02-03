BlackRock Updates Holdings in AtriCure (ATRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.74MM shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.71MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.73% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for AtriCure is $59.84. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from its latest reported closing price of $47.22.

The projected annual revenue for AtriCure is $388MM, an increase of 22.84%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.85.

Fund Sentiment

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtriCure. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATRC is 0.2114%, a decrease of 4.4000%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 59,171K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,048,823 shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002,349 shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,205,594 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003,529 shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,327,475 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515,495 shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,010,740 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618,980 shares, representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 25.53% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,735,391 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070,982 shares, representing a decrease of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Atricure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

