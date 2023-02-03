BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.97% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland Global Holdings is $130.19. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.97% from its latest reported closing price of $107.62.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland Global Holdings is $2,555MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual EPS is $6.30, a decrease of 62.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland Global Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASH is 0.4027%, a decrease of 5.2439%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 65,519K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,083,978 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,328,833 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260,878 shares, representing a decrease of 40.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 84.01% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,980,839 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566,510 shares, representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,857,351 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835,869 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 50.54% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,750,936 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043,155 shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 62.70% over the last quarter.

Ashland Global Holdings Declares $0.34 Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $107.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

