BlackRock Updates Holdings in Asana (ASAN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.37MM shares of Asana Inc (ASAN). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 6.12MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of $15.50.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is $553MM, an increase of 8.63%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.19.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 10.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASAN is 0.1783%, an increase of 64.5783%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 65,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Himension Fund holds 7,536,622 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231,366 shares, representing an increase of 43.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 113.80% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,834,769 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885,464 shares, representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 59.52% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,438,249 shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,967 shares, representing an increase of 98.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 4,334.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,068,470 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999,297 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 36.37% over the last quarter.

CIPMX - CHAMPLAIN MID CAP FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 2,000,000 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

