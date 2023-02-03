BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.48MM shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.48MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is $13.41. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.58.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate is $114MM, an increase of 46.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 63.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACRE is 0.1055%, a decrease of 20.0642%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 28,475K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,904,763 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952,740 shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 14.08% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,577,986 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443,986 shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,510,117 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509,639 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,072,152 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050,485 shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 935,998 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824,042 shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Declares $0.33 Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $12.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.07%, the lowest has been 7.57%, and the highest has been 26.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

