BlackRock Updates Holdings in Appian (APPN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.96MM shares of Appian Corp (APPN). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.94MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appian is $43.60. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of $40.92.

The projected annual revenue for Appian is $544MM, an increase of 21.61%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APPN is 0.1642%, a decrease of 14.1192%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.06% to 27,025K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 8,328,118 shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,567,182 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625,265 shares, representing a decrease of 258.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 77.54% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,238,849 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038,946 shares, representing a decrease of 64.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 48.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191,318 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141,778 shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,026,489 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028,077 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Appian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

