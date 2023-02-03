BlackRock Updates Holdings in Apollo Global Management (APO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.80MM shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.34MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $75.05. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $72.15.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 32.97%. The projected annual EPS is $6.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1091 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APO is 0.5531%, an increase of 1.0489%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 367,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,554,607 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,994,752 shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,709,253 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,718,521 shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 2.79% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 12,515,772 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,250,595 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,301,768 shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 8,843,106 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485,353 shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.40 Dividend

Apollo Global Management said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $72.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

