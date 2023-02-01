BlackRock Updates Holdings in Aon (AON)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.74MM shares of Aon PLC (AON). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.39MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aon is $328.60. The forecasts range from a low of $301.99 to a high of $381.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $318.68.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is $13,263MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual EPS is $14.68, an increase of 12.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AON is 0.4728%, a decrease of 3.8332%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 219,628K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,363,199 shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,424,298 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 83.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,959,249 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,630,309 shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,977,745 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941,822 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,798,820 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769,092 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,280,665 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558,579 shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Aon Declares $0.56 Dividend

Aon said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $318.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.89%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

