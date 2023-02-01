BlackRock Updates Holdings in American National BankShares (AMNB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of American National BankShares Inc (AMNB). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.75MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.78% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American National BankShares is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.78% from its latest reported closing price of $34.61.

The projected annual revenue for American National BankShares is $122MM, an increase of 13.15%. The projected annual EPS is $3.62, an increase of 12.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in American National BankShares. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMNB is 0.0634%, a decrease of 1.0911%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 4,735K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 394,000 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 296,822 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates holds 240,512 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244,258 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 2.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 236,694 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249,445 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 186,741 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,607 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 4.34% over the last quarter.

American National BankShares Declares $0.28 Dividend

American National BankShares said on July 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $34.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American National Bankshares Background Information

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division.

