BlackRock Updates Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.48MM shares of American Express Company (AXP). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 45.90MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is $172.17. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $178.86.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is $59,192MM, an increase of 16.80%. The projected annual EPS is $10.65, an increase of 8.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3018 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AXP is 0.5024%, an increase of 1.0286%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 699,343K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,610,700 shares representing 20.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,684,994 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,880,802 shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,770,590 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,632,071 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 16,087,321 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,546,505 shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 14,511,472 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,038,787 shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 4.70% over the last quarter.

American Express Declares $0.52 Dividend

American Express said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $178.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Express Background Information

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

