BlackRock Updates Holdings in Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 3.28MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.72% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoustis Technologies is $7.40. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.63.

The projected annual revenue for Akoustis Technologies is $28MM, an increase of 30.77%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoustis Technologies. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTS is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 28,875K shares. The put/call ratio of AKTS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Elemental Capital Partners holds 2,499K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 1,600K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,507K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,300K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akoustis® is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal and associated piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth. Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.