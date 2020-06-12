BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.8%

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), which makes up 0.22% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $232,213 worth of RE, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RE:
RE — last trade: $211 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,000
|$245.00
|$245,000
|03/09/2020
|William F. Galtney Jr.
|Director
|1,500
|$236.49
|$354,740
And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), the #275 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $92,442 worth of NLY, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NLY is detailed in the table below:
NLY — last trade: $6.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2020
|Serena Wolfe
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$5.99
|$119,800
|05/04/2020
|David L. Finkelstein
|CEO and CIO
|100,000
|$6.03
|$603,000
|05/12/2020
|Anthony C. Green
|Chief Corporate Officer, CLO
|12,500
|$5.92
|$73,999
|05/12/2020
|Timothy P. Coffey
|Chief Credit Officer
|50,000
|$6.00
|$300,000
|05/15/2020
|Thomas Edward Hamilton
|Director
|200,000
|$5.96
|$1,192,920
