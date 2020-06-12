Markets
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.8%

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), which makes up 0.22% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $232,213 worth of RE, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RE:

RE — last trade: $211 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000
03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), the #275 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $92,442 worth of NLY, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NLY is detailed in the table below:

NLY — last trade: $6.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2020 Serena Wolfe Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $5.99 $119,800
05/04/2020 David L. Finkelstein CEO and CIO 100,000 $6.03 $603,000
05/12/2020 Anthony C. Green Chief Corporate Officer, CLO 12,500 $5.92 $73,999
05/12/2020 Timothy P. Coffey Chief Credit Officer 50,000 $6.00 $300,000
05/15/2020 Thomas Edward Hamilton Director 200,000 $5.96 $1,192,920

