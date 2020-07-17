Blackrock trims stake in Spanish takeover target MasMovil

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund BlackRock BLK.N trimmed its stake in Spanish telecom operator MasMovil MAS.MC to 4.27% from 5.7% over the past week, regulatory filings showed.

The move comes after MasMovil's board backed a $3 billion bid by funds Providence, Cinven and KKR KKR.N to take the company private, kicking off Europe's first major deal of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic roiled global markets.

Blackrock is the fifth biggest shareholder in MasMovil, having built up its holding after the bid was announced. It had held 5.7% last Friday.

MasMovil's stock has held above the offer price of 22.50 euros ($25.70) since the bidders showed their hand on June 1, suggesting some investors expect a rival suit or improved bid for the firm, which has bought up low-cost brands including Lebara and Yoigo to stand up to global firms Telefonica TEF.MC Vodafone VOD.L and Orange ORAN.PA in the Spanish market.

Some minor shareholders have demanded a higher price for MasMovil, of which bidder Providence is the second biggest shareholder, with just over 9%.

Nevertheless, the bidders secured a $2 billion loan to fund the deal, and people close to the matter have told Reuters they expect to finalise it in the last three months of this year.

A Blackrock spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Edmund Blair)

