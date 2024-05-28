BlackRock Trims Stake in Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has reported a decrease in its total holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited, with both shares and voting rights now below the 5% threshold. The notification, dated 27th May 2024, marks a reduction from the previous position of 5.08% in shares and voting rights to below 5% in each category.

For further insights into GOGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.