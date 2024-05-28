News & Insights

BlackRock Trims Stake in Golden Ocean Group

May 28, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has reported a decrease in its total holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited, with both shares and voting rights now below the 5% threshold. The notification, dated 27th May 2024, marks a reduction from the previous position of 5.08% in shares and voting rights to below 5% in each category.

