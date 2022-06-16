Markets
BlackRock To Establish Perpetual Infrastructure Strategy To Help Drive Energy Transition

(RTTNews) - BlackRock (BLK) said it will establish a perpetual infrastructure strategy that will seek to partner with infrastructure businesses over the long term to help drive the global energy transition. Over half of the strategy will be allocated to Europe initially, the company noted.

"We believe the intersection of infrastructure and sustainability will be one of the biggest opportunities in alternative investments in the coming years. At the same time, recent events have sharpened the focus on energy security and further compounded the need for infrastructure investment," said Edwin Conway, Global Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors.

BlackRock plans to launch underlying open-ended investment vehicles and will be seeking founding partners in the second half of 2022.

