BlackRock Throgmorton’s Strategic Share Repurchase

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 592.10 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 87,546,864 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. Investors should note that treasury shares do not carry voting rights and affect the calculation of interests.

