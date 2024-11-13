BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Treasury Status

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at 588 pence each, to be held in treasury, affecting the total share capital available in the market. Following this transaction, 15.2% of the company’s shares will be held in treasury and will not carry voting rights, thus impacting investor calculations and disclosures.

