BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital Info

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that its issued capital consists of 87,371,864 ordinary shares as of November 27, 2024. Shareholders are advised to use this figure, excluding shares held in treasury, to assess their interests according to the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This update is crucial for investors monitoring their stake and compliance requirements in the company.

