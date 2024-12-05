BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital Details

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced its current issued capital consists of 87,236,864 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury, as of December 5, 2024. Investors should note this figure for determining their interest in the company according to disclosure regulations. This update ensures transparency in shareholders’ calculations regarding their stakes in the Trust.

