BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital Details

October 21, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has announced that its issued capital consists of 87,946,864 ordinary shares, excluding 15,263,000 shares held in treasury. Shareholders should use this figure to determine if they need to notify changes in their shareholding under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This update is crucial for investors tracking their stakes in the company.

