BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Share Buy-Back Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the buy-back of 25,000 of its own shares to be held in treasury, at prices ranging from 639.00p to 641.00p per share. Following the transaction, the company’s treasury holds over 11.5 million shares, representing 11.18% of the total issued share capital. Investors should note that treasury shares do not carry voting rights, and the total shares in issue excluding treasury stands at 91,666,927.

