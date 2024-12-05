BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC’s Share Repurchase Strategy

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 601.92 pence per share to be held in treasury. This move impacts the company’s share capital, with 15.51% of the total issued shares now held in treasury, which do not carry voting rights. The transaction is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital efficiently.

