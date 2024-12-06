BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Updates Share Repurchase

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares at 607.00 pence each for treasury, affecting its total share capital and voting rights. After this transaction, 15.55% of the company’s issued share capital will be held in treasury, impacting the calculation of market interests. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively.
For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.