BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Updates Share Repurchase

December 06, 2024 — 02:12 pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares at 607.00 pence each for treasury, affecting its total share capital and voting rights. After this transaction, 15.55% of the company’s issued share capital will be held in treasury, impacting the calculation of market interests. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively.

