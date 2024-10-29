BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Updates Share Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 595.98 pence per share, to be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital, which now stands at 87,746,864 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares. Such movements in treasury shares can influence stock liquidity and investor decisions.

