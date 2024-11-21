News & Insights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

November 21, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 587.36 pence per share to hold in treasury. This transaction brings the total treasury shares to 15.13% of their total issued share capital. These shares, while held in treasury, do not carry any voting rights, impacting how market interest is calculated.

