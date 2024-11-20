BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 585.00 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This move affects the company’s share capital, with a total of 87,446,864 ordinary shares now in circulation, excluding treasury shares. Shareholders are advised to consider this updated figure for any changes in their interests in the company.

