News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

October 25, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has purchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 599.26 pence each to hold in treasury, adjusting its issued share capital to 87,796,864 shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, as the shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.