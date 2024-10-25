BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has purchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 599.26 pence each to hold in treasury, adjusting its issued share capital to 87,796,864 shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, as the shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

