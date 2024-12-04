BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Buys Back Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its own shares at an average price of 600.56 pence each to be held in treasury, reducing the total voting shares available to the market. This strategic move leaves 87,221,864 ordinary shares in circulation, as part of its ongoing efforts to manage capital effectively.

