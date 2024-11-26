BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Boosts Treasury Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 590.62 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction will result in 15.13% of the company’s total issued share capital being held in treasury, affecting the calculation of voting rights and market notifications. The total issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, will be 87,346,864 Ordinary Shares after settlement.

