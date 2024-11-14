BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Adjusts Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 593.20 pence to be held in treasury, adjusting its total issued share capital to 87,496,864 shares. This strategic move, reducing the voting shares available in the market, highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.