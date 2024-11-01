BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Adjusts Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 595.06 pence each, to be held in treasury. This move adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 87,721,864 Ordinary Shares, excluding treasury shares, which do not carry voting rights. Investors should use this updated share figure to assess any changes in their holdings in the company.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.