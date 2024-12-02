BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Buys Back Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has announced the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of 594.90 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction will adjust the company’s issued share capital to 87,261,864 Ordinary Shares, with 15.13% of the total shares held in treasury. This strategic move could influence investor interest and market perceptions of the company’s stock value.

