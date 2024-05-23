BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Buys Back Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 15,441 of its own ordinary shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 626.43p per share. As a result, the company now holds over 11 million shares in treasury, which equates to 11.16% of its total issued share capital. These treasury shares will carry no voting rights, and for regulatory reporting, the market will use the remaining 91,691,927 shares figure starting from 28 May 2024.

