BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Buys Back 25,000 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares, priced at 598.20 pence each, to hold in treasury, affecting its total issued share capital. Post-settlement, 15.48% of the company’s total shares will be in treasury, which do not carry voting rights. This move aligns with regulatory guidelines on shareholding transparency.

