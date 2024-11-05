BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Boosts Treasury Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 589.95 pence each to be held in treasury. This transaction will result in 15.05% of the company’s total issued share capital being held in treasury, which does not carry voting rights. Investors should note the updated figure of 87,671,864 for determining share interest notifications.

