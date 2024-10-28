BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Bolsters Treasury Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 598.92 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move adjusts the company’s total issued share capital to 87,771,864 ordinary shares, with 14.96% of its shares now held in treasury. Investors should note that treasury shares do not carry voting rights, impacting the calculation of market interest reporting.

