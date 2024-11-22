BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital Structure

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares, which will be held in treasury, impacting the company’s share capital structure. Following this transaction, 15.13% of the company’s total issued share capital will be held in treasury, excluding them from voting rights. Investors should consider these changes in their market evaluations and notifications.

