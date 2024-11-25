BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital Strategy

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares to be held in treasury, a move that affects its total issued share capital. Following the settlement, the company’s issued share capital will be adjusted to exclude treasury shares for regulatory reporting purposes. This strategic financial maneuver highlights the company’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

