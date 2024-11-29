BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Adjusts Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has purchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 593.70 pence each, to be held in treasury. This transaction brings the company’s total issued share capital to 87,271,864 ordinary shares, excluding the 15,938,000 shares held in treasury, which do not have voting rights. Investors should note these changes for any adjustments in their interest in the company.

